Grand Korea Leisure casino revenue up 589% in November

For the first 11 months of the year, casino revenue rose by 195.3 per cent.

Grand Korea Leisure revenue was KRW28.19bn (US$21.66m).

South Korea.- The South Korean operator of foreigner-only casinos Grand Korea Leisure (GKL) has reported revenue of KRW28.19bn (US$21.66m) for November. That represents an increase of 589 per cent year-on-year.

Table-game sales were KRW25.58bn (US$19.66m), up 944 per cent year-on-year. Machine-game sales were up 59.2 per cent year-on-year to almost KRW2.61bn (US$2m). The company’s casino revenue for the year to November stands at KRW234.62bn (US$180.37m), up 195.3 per cent year-on-year.

For the first 11 months of the year, table revenue was up 221 per cent to KRW210.54bn (US$161.86m), while machine revenue topped KRW24.07bn (US$18.5m), up 73 per cent. GKL reported a net profit of KRW4.97bn (US$3.62m) for the third quarter of the year, comparing to a net loss of KRW7.99bn in the previous quarter.

The company said it expects to strengthen marketing activities and attract overseas VIP customers in the final quarter. Its accumulated net loss in the first nine months of the year was nearly KRW13.8bn, a decrease of 82.5 per cent from a loss of KRW78.9bn in the same period last year.