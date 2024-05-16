GEG to introduce smart casino tables from July

Galaxy Entertainment Group plans to roll out RFID tables across its casinos.

Macau.- Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) has said it plans to introduce smart tables at its casinos from July onwards. The company shared this news during a conference call following the announcement of its first-quarter results. According to Jefferies Hong Kong, the operator said the deployment is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

In February, during the company’s call to discuss fourth-quarter earnings and the firm’s outlook, Ted Chan Ying Tat, GEG’s chief financial officer, had mentioned plans for the rollout of radio frequency identification (RFID) technology. He said RFID would lead to improvements in effectiveness, efficiency and integrity.

The Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ) has highlighted the installation of radio frequency identification (RFID) gaming tables as key to improving casino efficiency and management.

Morgan Stanley previously reported that Macau casinos’ plans to install RFID tables will help accurately identify foreign gamblers. A rule introduced in December 2022 provides a 5 per cent tax rebate in gaming zones designated for patrons holding foreign passports.

Galaxy Entertainment Group net revenue up 50% in Q1

Earlier this week, GEG shared its financial results for the first quarter of the year. Net revenue was HK$10.55bn (US$1.37bn), up 50 per cent in year-on-year terms and up 2 per cent sequentially.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the first quarter was HK$2.84bn (US$362.9m), up 48.7 per cent year-on-year, and up 1 per cent quarter-on-quarter. GGR was HK$9.63bn (US$1.23bn), up 59 per cent year-on-year and up 4 per cent when compared to the previous quarter.

Mass GGR was HK$7.7bn (US$990m), up 57 per cent year-on-year and down 1 per cent quarter-on-quarter. Rolling chip GGR was HK$1.3bn (US$166m), up 64 per cent year-on-year and up 43 per cent quarter-on-quarter. Electronic GGR was HK$600m (US$77m), up 78 per cent year-on-year and up 18 per cent quarter-on-quarter.