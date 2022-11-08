Galaxy warns of illegal online gambling sites using its brand

GEG stressed it has no affiliations with any online gambling sites.

The company says illegal online gambling sites are exploiting the company’s brand and images to spread false information.

Macau.- Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) has issued a statement warning that illegal online gambling sites are infringing on its brand names, trademarks and images in an attempt to mislead the public. It said sites were attempting to connect themselves with non-existent fundraising activities.

It warned of purported fundraising activities for “Hope Primary School” and “African Child Aid” with the Fuhong Society of Macau, which GEG says it has never participated in.

Galaxy Entertainment said: “GEG and all of its properties (including Galaxy Macau, Broadway Macau and StarWorld Hotel) have no affiliations with any online gambling and betting sites, nor have GEG directly or indirectly authorized any websites and/or related companies to carry out any form of online gambling and betting activities for and on behalf of us.”

The group on the public to report any suspicions of any fake and illegal gambling websites claiming to be connected with GEG to the police immediately. It stressed that it would not be responsible for any losses or damages that may result from use of the fake websites.

See also: Genting Malaysia warns of fake news related to online gaming