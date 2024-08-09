G2E Asia + Asian IR Expo plans to return to Macau and the Philippines in 2025

G2E Asia was held from June 4 to 6 at the Venetian Macao.

G2E Asia and the Asian IR Expo will return to Macau in May 2025 and to the Philippines in December next year.

Press release.- G2E Asia has announced its 2025 events. G2E Asia + Asian IR Expo will take place at the Venetian Macao from May 7-9, 2025 while G2E Asia @ the Philippines will be held at the Manila Marriott Hotel on December 10-11, 2025.

The organisers said: “The 2025 events aim to provide comprehensive opportunities across the gaming, entertainment, and integrated resort industries in Asia. G2E Asia in the Philippines will focus on deep market penetration and networking for the Philippines gaming market.

“More details about the events, including the exhibition and conference programs, will be revealed closer to the dates.”

The 2024 edition of G2E Asia + Asian IR Expo was held from June 4 to 6 at the Venetian Macao and drew over 6,300 industry professionals, with international attendees making up 65 per cent of the total.

The combined event featured over 100 exhibitors across 22,000 square meters of exhibition space. In addition, there were more than 30 sessions and over 100 speakers, fostering the exchange of valuable knowledge and insights among participants.