Former Thai prime minister criticises plan to legalise casinos and online gambling

Thailand.- Former prime minister Abhisit Vejjajiva has criticised the Thai government’s plan to legalise casinos in entertainment complexes as well as online gambling. During a seminar about gambling initiatives, Vejjajiva said the plan was “dangerous” and that online gambling, in particular, would cause a negative social impact by increasing household debts and crime rates.

According to the Bangkok Post, Vejjajiva said casinos would not be beneficial for Thai workers as workers from neighbouring countries would be likely to be hired there.

The draft bill proposes 30-year casino licences with the option for a 10-year renewal. It stipulates that complexes should be located in designated areas and operated by companies registered in Thailand with a minimum paid-up capital of THB10bn (US$283m). A policy panel led by the prime minister and a regulatory agency would oversee the industry. The Council of State is reviewing the draft, after which it will be sent to the House of Representatives for consideration.

The Stop Gambling Foundation, along with a group of legal experts, anti-gambling advocates and representatives from various institutions and professional groups, aims to collect 50,000 signatures to demand a referendum on the plan. A survey conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) found the majority of Thais to be opposed to the government’s plans to legalise casino entertainment complexes and online gambling.

