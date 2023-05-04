Focus Gaming News to launch a series of data-based industry reports

The first report is set to be published on the 16th of May.

Focus Gaming News to launch data-based industry reports, beginning with an analysis of Latin American market opportunities.

Focus Gaming News will be launching a series of data-based Industry Reports, providing a comprehensive analysis of various markets which are currently hot on the agenda of many operators.

The first editions, which are set to focus on emerging prospects and opportunities in the Latin American region, will provide key information and data for stakeholders in the market and region. It also incorporates analysis from comprehensive forecasts to identify the market opportunities in contrast to regional forecasts.

The first report, set to be published on the 16th of May and focusing specifically on the Peruvian market, analyses forecast and player behavioural data for a range of key factors including:

Market Growth Outlook

Legislative Overview

Player Betting Behaviour and Patterns

Brands Popular Amongst Local Players

