Final Macau casino operator announces salary increase

All six casino operators have now announced pay rises.

Macau. Wynn Macau has today announced a salary raise for eligible team members, effective March 1. The increase will benefit approximately 98 per cent of the workforce (11,527 employees), excluding senior management. The company said the rise is “in appreciation of their extraordinary contribution to the company’s growth and success.”

Those earning a monthly salary of MOP16,000 (US$1,994) or less will receive a standard salary adjustment of MOP600 (US$75), equivalent to an increase ranging between 3.8 per cent and 5.7 per cent. Those earning more than MOP16,000 per month will see an average salary increase of 2.5 per cent. Also this week, 11,317 employees received a special allowance equivalent to one month’s salary.

Linda Chen, president, vice chairman and executive director of Wynn Macau, said: “Our heartfelt appreciation goes to every team member of Wynn for their relentless efforts and contribution, and we hope to share our fruitful results with them through the salary increase.”

Wynn Macau is the last of Macau’s six casino operators to announce a pay rise for staff. Yesterday (January 22) MGM China announced a salary raise for eligible team members, effective March 24. SJM Resorts, Melco Resorts & Entertainment and Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) have announced salary increases from April 1.

Sands China announced that from March 1, salaries will increase by 2.5 to 5 per cent, depending on pre-tax monthly wages. Those earning up to MOP16,000 will receive a rise of MOP600. Those with higher salaries will see a 2.5 per cent increase. Employees who have been with the company for one year or more will receive a discretionary bonus equal to one month’s pay on January 27.

See also: Macau visitor numbers rose by almost a quarter in 2024