FBM Foundation and Pangarap Foundation boost youth nutrition with a feeding program initiative in Cavite

FBM Foundation and Pangarap Foundation joined forces and organized a Feeding Program initiative, on November 30th, in the Paliparan Dasmariñas Cavite Facility.

Press release.- Fighting malnutrition has always been a priority for FBM Foundation, and the Dasmariñas Cavite region in the Philippines was at the top of the list in this area of action.

To mitigate the effects caused by poverty and deprivation, this week FBM Foundation organized the important Feeding our future Champions! the program, along with Pangarap Foundation.

Eradicating poverty in Filipino barangays is an ongoing battle

With a population of over 700 thousand people, Dasmariñas is the largest city in Cavite, Philippines in terms of area and population. Its fast-growing speed over the last decades, combined with the Covid-19 impact in recent years, has left hundreds of communities in delicate conditions and without the educational resources to overcome these difficulties.

Vítor Francisco, the Director of FBM Foundation, said: “To implement nationally appropriate social, economic and instruction measures in the city’s poorest barangays is crucial for the further development of the region, as well as for the empowerment of the young population who live in areas with high poverty incidences.”

Feeding Programs such as the one FBM Foundation and Pangarap Foundation have implemented this past week strive to battle these obstacles by providing Filipinos’ most vulnerable groups with the nutrition they need to go about their daily lives.

All about the Feeding Program in Dasmariñas

On November 30th, the Feeding Program aimed to address underprivileged children’s access to food security by including food donations and hygiene goods distribution.

The initiative started with food preparation, performed by the children’s favourite Filipino restaurant Jollibee. They could taste wholesome dishes such as the Famous Chicken Joy, spaghetti, yum burgers and fruits.

Then, 15 FBM Foundation volunteers distributed grocery items to Pangarap Foundation containing rice, eggs, lentils, powdered milk, cheesecake, rebisco sandwiches, orange juice and vitamins.

The organization also received other condiments to help prepare the children’s daily meals, including cooking oil, vinegar, soy sauce, fish sauce, catsup, oyster sauce, Iodized and rock salt, sugar and black pepper.

The volunteers also offered cleaning supplies such as dishwashing liquid, scrub sponges, multi-insect killers, detergent anti-bacterial powder, mops, and ethyl alcohol to maintain the hygiene and sanitation of the spaces in which the food is prepared, therefore helping prevent environmental diseases among the child beneficiaries.

Between the joy of practical activities dynamized by the volunteers with the 110 children in the room, this vital initiative was a result of a partnership celebrated between FBM Foundation and Pangarap Foundation, and its success depended on the crucial effort of 15 volunteers.