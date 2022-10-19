Ex-employee seeks sanctions against IPI

Xiao Rongkun has asked the court to impose sanctions on IPI.

Northern Mariana Islands.- Imperial Pacific International (IPI) faces another legal battle. An ex-employee who is suing the casino operator for wrongful termination and retaliation under the Americans with Disabilities Act is petitioning the US District Court to sanction IPI for failing to respond to discovery requests.

According to the Saipan Tribune, construction engineer Xiao Rongkun’s lawyer, Colin M. Thompson, has asked the court to impose sanctions, including paying legal fees and costs and default judgment in his client’s favour.

Thompson stated: “On August 4, 2022, IPI was served the plaintiff’s first request for the production of documents, and the plaintiff’s first set of interrogatories—collectively referred to as discovery requests.

“However, because IPI failed to meet the Federal Rules of Civil Procedures deadlines, they should be ordered to show cause why sanctions should not be imposed. IPI should be ordered to pay attorneys’ fees and costs and the court should impose other sanctions, including striking IPI’s answer and entering default.”

Xiao seeks full back pay, benefits and reinstatement or, alternatively, front pay. He also wants the court to award him an undetermined amount of damages and future economic losses.

CNMI Court grants APC acquisition of part of IPI inventory

IPI’s receiver Clear Management Ltd has revealed that Angel Playing Cards (APC) has repurchased 201 Super Angel Eye dealing shoes amounting to $301,500. Attorney Michael White representing Clear Management and attorney Richard Miller representing APC signed the deal.

Chief justice Ramona Manglona has approved the transaction and granted the request of attorney Michael White to have the funds transferred and held in an escrow trust account.