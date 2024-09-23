EvenBet Gaming to showcase its poker products at SBC Summit 2024

The company will kick off the summit by hosting an exclusive poker tournament on Tuesday 24th September.

Supplier to highlight upgrades to In-Store feature and provide first glimpse into new Club functionality.

Press release.- EvenBet Gaming is set to unveil its latest industry-leading poker platform update and exhibit its brand-new In-Store feature at the upcoming SBC Summit in Lisbon.

Launched at the beginning of September, the In-Store platform feature provides players with unprecedented access to perks directly from the lobby or poker table. Available benefits include Time Bank packages, Insurance Buying, and Opponent Game Statistics, with each perk designed to enhance the player experience and drive revenue for EvenBet’s partners.

The EvenBet team will be located at Stand B820 and will outline the key aspects of the In-Store feature, as well as demonstrate the advantages of third-party casino game integration, revealing how operators can diversify their revenue streams.

The provider is also set to announce a major update to its Poker Clubs platform in October, which will improve software flexibility and player engagement options.

Dmitry Starostenkov, CEO at EvenBet Gaming, said: “The SBC Summit is one of the biggest events on the calendar for us, and this year it will be even better. We are heading to Lisbon with an even better team, and they are ready to explore an even better poker platform with our valued partners and prospective clients.

“We are also hosting a C-level poker tournament on the first day, which should be a lot of fun and give us an indication of who the best players are in our industry!”