EvenBet Gaming shares first-of-its-kind igaming insights through the eyes of industry professionals

The E-book is titled ‘Core iGaming Trends and Challenges in 2023’.

Deep analysis driven by in-depth research and interviews sheds light on the sector’s future.

Press release.- EvenBet Gaming, has released its latest E-book that provides unique insight into existing igaming trends and challenges, which reveals recruitment as one of the main barriers to growth amongst leading CEOs in the industry.

The research conducted by EvenBet consisted of over 170 in-depth interviews with European and Asian igaming professionals, including a substantial share of industry CEOs and business development executives across a broad range of verticals and markets.

And while regulation and increased competition inevitably ranked as the most pressing issues for CEOs and founders, recruitment challenges followed next to illustrate the ever-demanding landscape to attract and hire new talent.

Emerging approaches including leveraging HR marketing strategies to showcase workplace culture, career opportunities, and unique perks are being embraced by firms when opening new offices and hiring local staff in new markets.

Results from the E-book, titled ‘Core iGaming Trends and Challenges in 2023’, deliver a greater understanding of the most important issues and concerns from the industry, including:

Over half of respondents emphasised the importance of social media marketing (SMM) as a crucial tool in building brand awareness

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in iGaming operations is enhancing efficiency, personalisation, and the overall user experience

Huge growth of Crash Games mirrors a global shift in offering faster experiences for shorter attention spans

Continued demand for technological advances, including new features, mechanics, improved UX, and solutions to challenges such as poor internet connectivity

Regulation remains the most significant challenge from those surveyed, including changes in existing territories and ambiguity within emerging markets leading to uncertainties

The development of the E-book was driven by EvenBet’s commitment to providing thought-provoking insight on the global igaming industry. The company aims to share deep analysis to provide operators and beyond with useful information to support their future decisions and investments.

Dmitry Starostenkov, CEO of EvenBet Gaming, said: “Conducting in-depth interviews with industry specialists was a strategic decision for EvenBet Gaming. Recognising the lack of such research in the iGaming sphere, we aimed to get into unexplored territories, seeking raw, authentic insights.

“Our mission was clear — to collect unfiltered data that mirrors the market’s pulse. Through nearly a few hundred interviews, we achieved a level of depth rarely reached before. Core iGaming Trends and Challenges in 2023 underscores our commitment to the comprehensive understanding of the industry.”

To download the E-Book, please visit https://evenbetgaming.com/igaming-trends-and-challenges-2023/