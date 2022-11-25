Dynam posts revenue of US$389m for the six months to September 30

Revenue was up 10.4 per cent year-on-year.

Japan.- Dynam Japan Holdings, one of Japan’s largest pachinko hall operators, has reported revenue of HK$3.04bn (US$389m) for the six months to September 30. The figure was up 10.4 per cent when compared to last year. Net profit totalled HK$64m (US$8.19m), down 65.3 per cent year-on-year.

According to Dynam, the drop in profits was caused by the depreciation of pachinko and pachislot machines along with an unprecedented rise in electricity bills. The company noted that its outlook remains uncertain due to Covid-19 variants and mounting concern about inflation amid rising commodity prices and the depreciation of the Japanese yen.

Dynam currently operates 433 pachinko halls, five fewer than in the same period of 2021. Besides pachinko halls, Dynam also operates an aircraft leasing business, with four aircraft. It plans to acquire two more. In the six months reported, the group made HK$57m (US$7.29m) from its aircraft leasing business, a rise of 38 per cent year-on-year.