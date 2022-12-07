Doubts remain over the future of Macau’s satellite casinos

The names of the satellite casinos that will remain open may only be revealed after the new gaming concessions come into effect.

Macau.- Lei Wai Nong, Macau’s secretary for economy and finance, told the Legislative Assembly on Monday (December 5) that it’s unclear how many satellite casinos will continue to operate in Macau. New gaming concessions come into effect on January 1, with all six current operators to continue, but it’s unknown which satellite casinos will remain.

The secretary said in the case of satellite casino staff who are employees of the six concessionaires, the concessionaires will “have to assume their responsibilities and give them employment in their venues.”

There are currently 16 satellite casinos operating under licences attached to one of Macau’s six casino concessionaires but run by third parties on individually owned premises. Two venues closed this year: Rio Casino and President Casino, which were run by Galaxy Entertainment Group.

In October, Adriano Marques Ho, director of Macau’s Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ), said that the government was committed to guaranteeing labour rights at Macau’s casinos. The key objective for the stability of local employment will continue to be the social responsibility of the concessionaires. Concessionaires will face periodic reviews and penalties if they fail to meet the promises made in their bids for new gaming concessions.

Lei Wai Nong was also asked about casino operators’ commitments to increase the number of foreign tourists visiting the city. He said all operators had met the necessary requirements.