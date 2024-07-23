Dot Connections enters partnership with SA Gaming

SA Gaming has established itself as a key provider across Asia for over 15 years.

The agreement will see SA Gaming’s extensive live dealer game library made available to Dot Connection’s operator partners across both Asia and LatAm.

Press release.- Dot Connections, an igaming aggregator, has secured a content distribution partnership with Asian live game supplier SA Gaming, to add the studio’s innovative portfolio to its ACE platform.

The agreement will see SA Gaming’s extensive live dealer game library, including popular Roulette, Blackjack, Baccarat, Dragon Tiger and Pok Deng titles, made available to Dot Connection’s operator partners across both Asia and LatAm via a single API.

SA Gaming has established itself as a key provider across Asia for over 15 years, with the company’s live studios and customisable table games delivering immersive gaming environments with professional dealers, multiple languages and seamless portrait and landscape orientations. It will now benefit from greater global reach thanks to Dot Connections’ partners in LatAm.

The partnership underlines Dot Connections’ position as a trusted aggregator across the igaming industry as it continues to grow its list of studios significantly and remains in high demand.

Cora Chen, COO at Dot Connections, said: “It’s a delight to have been selected by SA Gaming to provide their localised live dealer portfolio to our operator network.

“As we continue diversifying our igaming offering with different types of content, this collaboration will enable operators to engage players seeking an immersive live casino experience. We look forward to this partnership going from strength to strength.”

Osman Walker, chief strategy officer at SA Gaming, said: “We are really happy to partner with Dot Connections who are an industry-leading aggregator.

“By joining Dot Connections’ strong network of providers and operators, our products can reach more players from different parts of the world. Together we will offer an inspiring igaming experience.”