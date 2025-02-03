DOLE reports low hiring of former offshore gaming workers

Over 5,000 job opportunities were offered at a job fair held last week.

The Philippines.- The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has announced that just 100 people were hired at a fourth job fair for workers displaced from offshore gaming operators in Pasay. The event was held at the SMX Convention Centeon on January 28 and 29.

Labour secretary Bienvenido Laguesma expressed concern over the number since over 5,000 job openings were available. He said 18,000 people signed up to attend but only 8,000 appeared.

Laguesma said many displaced workers were reluctant to return to work. Some hope for a lifting of the ban on offshore gaming operators, while others have already found jobs, and some think salary offers are insufficient. He said the government would continue to hold job fairs.

The DOLE has identified over 40,000 Filipino employees impacted by the shutdown of offshore gaming operators. They were employed in hubs in Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and Central Visayas, earning salaries between PHP16,000 and PHP22,000. The DOLE is offering financial aid of up to PHP30,000 to those who wish to start their own businesses.

Philippine senators approve citizenship application allegedly linked to offshore gaming

Philippine senators havegranted Filipino citizenship to the Chinese entrepreneur Li Duan Wang, also known as Mark Ong, despite allegations that Wang was liked to an offshore gaming operator hub in Porac, Pampanga. Nineteen senators, including senator Sherwin Gatchalian, voted in favour of approving the application. Rita Hontiveros was the only senator who voted against.

In justifying his decision, Gatchalian said: “What’s important here is that there were no derogatory reports, no negative reports about him. Second, he completed all the necessary legal requirements.”

He added: “They went beyond the minimum requirements. They asked for requirements from the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency, the National Security Council. They also requested information from the Interpol (International Criminal Police Organisation). So, this is beyond the requirements because of the presence of these aspects.”

Senator Joseph Victor Ejercito, said: “Before I signed, I checked with (Presidential Anti-Organised Crime Commission) chief Gilbert Cruz, who said that Mark Ong (Wang’s Filipino name) is a long-time junket operator for casinos, not an offshore gaming operator. That is the information they have.”

Ejercito added: “If he was here for just a few years, then he might really be part of an offshore gaming operator that entered during its peak. But he has been residing in Manila for several years. Mark Ong is also a long-time member of the Association of Fire Volunteer Chiefs of the Philippines, he is an active fire brigade volunteer according to [my] research.”