DigiPlus to establish new company DigiPlus Global in Singapore

The new company will act as a support centre and regional hub.

The Philippines.- DigiPlus Interactive has announced the establishment of DigiPlus Global in Singapore. The initiative was formally approved by the company’s board of directors at a meeting on February 26.

DigiPlus Global will be entirely owned by Diginvest Holdings, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of DigiPlus Interactive. The company said this new entity will operate primarily as a support centre and regional hub, focusing on strategic partnerships, talent acquisition and international growth. It will not offer igaming in Singapore, where online gambling is illegal.

DigiPlus chairman Eusebio Tanco said: “Singapore is a world-class hub for business, technology, and talent, making it an ideal base for our global initiatives. With the incorporation of DigiPlus Global, we are strengthening our ability to attract top-tier professionals, forge strategic alliances, and enhance our international presence, all while remaining deeply committed to our home market in the Philippines.”

DigiPlus joins FTSE All-Cap and Total-Cap Index

DigiPlus Interactive has been included in the UK’s Financial Times Stock Exchange 100 Index (FTSE) All-Cap Index and Total-Cap Index. The FTSE Index changes will take effect at the close of March 21.

The company said on social media that: “Inclusion in the FTSE indices reflects DigiPlus’ sustained growth, market strength, and increasing investor confidence. Serving as key benchmarks tracked by investors globally, the FTSE índices measure companies that meet strict market capitalisation and liquidity standards. Notably, DigiPlus advanced from the FTSE Microcap Index in 2024, marking a significant step in its market positioning.”