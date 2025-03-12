DigiPlus celebrates how much tax it paid

DigiPlus contributed US$589m in taxes and regulatory fees in 2024.

The Philippines.- Companies don’t usually issue press releases to shout about how much tax they paid, but DigiPlus Interactive Corp is proud of its contributions. It published a release to announce that it paid PHP33.7bn (US$589m) in taxes and regulatory fees in 2024, cementing its position as one of the largest taxpayers in the Philippines’ digital entertainment sector.

The company said the amount is comparable to the estimated cost of building 13,200 classrooms, 165 fully equipped public hospitals, or 3,500 housing units.

DigiPlus chairman Eusebio Tanco said, “Our PHP33.7bn contribution in taxes and regulatory fees is a direct investment in the country’s future. These funds help build infrastructure that uplifts millions of Filipinos. As a responsible corporate citizen, we are committed to ensuring that our success translates into tangible benefits for the nation.”

The company reported that it generated over 3,000 jobs from its operations across more than 130 physical sites and its portfolio of digital entertainment products.

For full year 2024, DigiPlus reported a net income of PHP12.6bn (US$220m), up 207 per cent when compared to last year. The company attributed the growth to the performance of its digital retail segment, the launch of new live-streamed games, and the continued expansion of its game portfolio across BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, SpinPlus, and GameZone.

Revenue was up 176 per cent in year-on-year terms to PHP75.2bn (US$1.31bn). EBITDA was up 192 per cent to PHP 13.9bn (US$243m). By the end of 2024, DigiPlus recorded over 40 million registered users across its digital platforms.