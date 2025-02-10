Deportations linked to illegal offshore gaming continue in the Philippines

Some 26 former offshore gaming workers were deported on Friday.

The Philippines.- The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has reported that 26 foreign nationals (23 Chinese nationals and 3 Malaysians) were deported on Friday (February 7) after being arrested in a raid on alleged illegal offshore gaming operators in Parañaque City in January. Some 450 people were arrested in the raid.

BI commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said: “This is just the beginning. We are resolute in enforcing immigration laws and ensuring that those who exploit our country for illicit activities are removed. Foreign nationals who engage in unauthorized and illegal operations should take this as a warning—we will find you, arrest you, and send you back to your country.”

He said the BI continues to work closely with other government agencies to identify and remove foreign nationals involved in illegal activities. he added: “This is a whole-of-government effort. We are committed to cleansing the country of illegal offshore gaming operators and ensuring that the rule of law prevails.”

Philippine Senate committee warns criminal activity continues despite offshore gaming ban

Committee Report No. 514 has warned that criminal groups linked to offshore gaming are still active despite the ban on offshore gaming. The senate investigation discovered that some former offshore gaming operators have transitioned to different sectors.

Casinos and integrated resorts have reportedly emerged as new hubs for former offshore gaming operators, where they are using junket agreements to sustain online gambling and illegal financial activities.

The committee shared a series of recommendations, including prosecuting local officials. The committee also directed the Securities and Exchange Commission to review its procedures for verifying incorporators’ identities and the authenticity of other document requirements.

