Delta Corp casino licence request to be heard in Bombay High Court

Delta Corp’s request for a casino licence in Daman and Diu will be heard in Bombay High Court on September 8.

India.-Delta Corp will have a hearing related to its writ petition seeking a casino licence in the union territory of Daman and Diu, north of Mumbai. The petition is scheduled for deliberation before the Bombay High Court on September 8 under Section 13A of the Goa, Daman and Diu Public Gambling Act, 1976.

A Delta Corp subsidiary established The Deltin, a five-star resort in Daman, ten years ago. In 2018, the company approached the High Court after the administration failed to respond to its licence application from 2014.

The respondents listed in the petition include the U.T. Administration of Daman and Diu, the Administrator of the U.T. of Daman and Diu, and the Director of Tourism, U.T. Administration of Daman and Diu.

Deltin Group currently has two offshore casinos and one 5-star hotel with a land-based casino in Goa and one land-based casino each in Sikkim and Nepal. It posted a net profit of Rs679.1m (US$8.3m) for the second quarter of the year, up 19 per cent year-on-year and up 33.33 per cent when compared to the previous quarter. Revenue rose by 9 per cent in year-on-year terms to Rs2.72bn (US$33.29m).

Revenue from casino operations was up 10.7 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2.77bn (US$33.8m). Meanwhile, revenue from the group’s online skill gaming operations dropped 1.6 per cent to R430.12m (US$5.25m). Revenue from hospitality was Rs171.8m (US$2.1m).