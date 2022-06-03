Delta Corp adds new casino in southern Goa

The company and its subsidiaries now operate five casinos in Goa.

Delta Pleasure Cruise Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Delta Corp, has begun casino operations at Zuri White Sands Goa Resort and Casino in Salcete.

India.- Delta Corp continues to grow and establish itself as one of the biggest casino operators in the state of Goa. The company has begun casino operations at Deltin Zuri, the new casino at The Zuri White Sands Goa Resort and Casino, through its subsidiary company Delta Pleasure Cruise Company Private Limited (DPCCPL).

Delta’s first casino in southern Goa, the venue is located in Pedda, Varca in the municipality of Salcete.

Delta Corp and its subsidiaries now operate five casinos in Goa. In January, the company also announced it was going to replace Deltin Caravela in Goa with a new boat to increase capacity by 2.5 times. Delta Corp also expects to develop a multi-game platform to offer other games of skill, such as rummy and fantasy sports, according to Hardik Dhebar, Delta Corp’s chief financial officer.

The company was allowed to reopen in Goa on March 7, 2022, while its Sikkim casino reopened on February 11. The casino in Nepal returned to full capacity on February 28. For the full fiscal year to March 31, Delta Corp reported revenue rose 48.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs765.2 crore (US$100.5m).