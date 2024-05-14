Crown Resorts pledges AU$160k to the Salvation Army 

Crown Resorts is a Platinum Partner of the Salvation Army’s 60th Red Shield Appeal.

Australia.- Crown Resorts has announced that the Crown Resorts Foundation will donate AU$160,000 to support The Salvation Army as a Platinum Partner for the 60th Red Shield Appeal. The company will also run a donation campaign at resorts. From May 20 until the end of June, it will display QR codes at its three resorts, allowing restaurant and hotel guests to donate.

Customers can purchase Salvation Army socks from Crown Gifts stores with proceeds to go to the appeal. Team members will collect winter clothing for donation and will volunteer at The Salvation Army’s cafes in Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney. Crown Resorts will also light up its three resorts in red from May 24 to 26 to show support for the national Red Shield Appeal door-knock weekend.

Crown Resorts CEO Ciarán Carruthers said: “Crown is pleased to continue its nearly 20 years of support for The Salvos and we are incredibly proud of their work in our communities. Winter is a challenging time for many, and we are committed to supporting those in need. As The Salvos commemorate 60 years of the Red Shield Appeal, we encourage our guests and Crown friends to unite with us in extending hope and assistance to vulnerable Australians.”

The Salvation Army’s major Warren Elliott said: “We are seeing an avalanche of need at the moment and this incredible generosity will go a long way towards helping the thousands of people who rely on us for support – one person every 17 seconds.”

