Crown Melbourne to host MasterChef Australia restaurant

ALUMNI will be a limited-time restaurant to showcase MasterChef Australia alumni cooks.

Australia.- Crown Melbourne and MasterChef Australia have announced ALUMNI, a restaurant that will showcase MasterChef Australia alumni cooks. ALUMNI will offer dishes from Kishwar Chowdhury (May 16 – June 2), Callum Hann (June 6 – 23), and Khanh Ong (June 27 – July 14), and a surprise fourth MasterChef Australia chef on June 25.

Yolanda Uys, Crown Resorts’ EGM of brand and marketing, said: “Crown is a leading curator of exceptional, interesting experiences in Australia, and we are incredibly excited to partner with MasterChef Australia to bring a unique dining experience with the launch of ALUMNI at Crown Melbourne.

“Crown is Australia’s largest hospitality employer, with 51 restaurants and 31 bars across our three resorts. Each year we train approximately 75 apprentice chefs to go on to have illustrious careers, so as a leader in the hospitality industry, nothing brings us more joy than to partner with these chefs, and further add to our stable of world-class restaurants as we bring the magic of this iconic partnership to life for Australian foodies to enjoy.”

Bookings for ALUMNI’s dining experiences will open in stages, with reservations for Kishwar Chowdhury’s menu already available.

See also: Crown Sydney deemed suitable to retain casino licence