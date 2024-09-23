Commonwealth Casino Commission: Rota residents back Thomas Manglona’s nomination

Governor Arnold I. Palacios needs to appoint at least one new member to move forward with IPI’s casino licence revocation hearing.

Northern Mariana Islands.- Residents of Rota have shown their support for Thomas A. Manglona, who was nominated to join the Commonwealth Casino Commission (CCC) by governor Arnold I. Palacios a month ago.

During a public hearing on Friday (September 20), the Senate Committee on Executive Appointments and Governmental Investigation, chaired by senator Celina R. Babauta, Manglona was introduced by special assistant for administration Oscar M. Babauta, who expressed his support on behalf of the governor.

According to Mariana’s Variety, Rota Casino and Gaming commissioner Mateo Santos, former CCC member Justin Manglona, and Rota residents Oscar Quitugua, Jim Atalig, Raymond C. Castro and Ivan Mereb Jr. expressed their support for Manglona’s nomination.

Santos said Manglona was “more than qualified to serve as a CCC member,” due to his extensive experience as director of Labor and Immigration and as Commonwealth Ports Authority ports manager.

Although there is currently no operating casino in Saipan, CCC’s board chair Edward DeLeon Guerrero emphasised the need for a quorum to proceed with a hearing on the proposed revocation of Imperial Pacific International’s (IPI) casino licence.

The terms of former commissioners Martin Mendiola, representing Rota, and Ramon M. Dela Cruz, representing Tinian, expired on April 30, leaving the regulator with three members: Deleon Guerrero, vice chairman Ralph S. Demapan, and commissioner Mario Taitano, all from Saipan. Deleon Guerrero has recused himself from proceedings to serve as an advocate for the petitioner, CCC executive director Andrew Yeom, who filed a complaint against IPI for its failure to pay the casino licence and regulatory fees.

