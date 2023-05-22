CoinPayments set to participate at leading iGaming Expo G2E Asia

Over 95 per cent of Asian iGaming operators are due to visit the expo.

G2E Asia will take place in Singapore from May 30 to June 1.

Press release.- CoinPayments is pleased to confirm its attendance at G2E Asia 2023 Singapore, a marketplace for the Asian gaming-entertainment industry, from 30th May to 1st June. The event is a one-stop platform for industry professionals to connect, network, source new products and solutions, and gain a deeper insight into the latest global industry trends.

Over 95 per cent of Asian iGaming operators are due to visit the expo to seek cutting-edge products and solutions, making this the ideal venue for us to showcase their products and services to the iGaming sector.

iGaming and Crypto: The ideal partnership

iGaming is evolving at an incredible pace thanks to technological advancement, and this is where crypto comes into play. iGaming operators are recognising that iGaming and crypto are an ideal partnership and are enthusiastically embracing digital payments. CoinPayments expands on the reasons behind this rising trend.

Cryptocurrency payments offer unparalleled security and privacy, which is not found in traditional payment methods. In contrast, decentralized networks operate cryptocurrencies, providing an additional layer of security and anonymity. This is particularly important for players who prioritize the protection of their data.

The borderless nature of cryptocurrencies is a game-changer in iGaming platforms as it enables them to cater to a global audience without the hassle of currency conversion and international transactions. This translates into a more seamless experience with lower transaction times and fees.

Crypto payments also have the potential to eliminate chargebacks and reduce fraudulent transactions, which is another significant advantage. Traditional payment methods are often associated with disputes that heighten the risk of financial losses and damage to the operator’s reputation. However, the transparency and immutability of cryptocurrencies make it difficult for malicious actors to take advantage of the system.

By embracing crypto payments, iGaming companies can secure and future-proof their revenue streams. Safeguarding revenue streams from nefarious activities ultimately results in increased revenue, reduced operational costs, and improved credibility.

G2E Asia: The perfect place to meet

Crypto payments can be introduced quickly into any business in a single integration with CoinPayments. We provide access to the latest technology and features so that you can capture, maintain and grow your market share with ease. CoinPayments is your perfect partner!

Meet them in person at G2E Asia and visit their booth C1918. CoinPayments experts will be on hand ready to provide you with all the information you need on how to integrate their iGaming crypto payment solutions into your business.