China: man arrested over suspicion of running illegal casino

China.- Police in Chengdu have said that a man named as Chen Moujie has been arrested on suspicion of running a casino. The term “mou” is employed by China to partially anonymise the names of suspects. However, shortly after the arrest, DouYu International, a popular video game streaming platform, disclosed that its CEO, Chen Shaojie, had been taken into custody.

The company said it had not received any official notice about an investigation against Chen or the grounds for his arrest. DouYu’s shares experienced a 6 per cent decline following the announcement. Chen Shaojie established DouYu in 2014.

Gambling is illegal in China. Last year, Chinese authorities signed cooperation agreements with countries in the region to combat online and cross-border gambling.

