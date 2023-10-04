Focus Gaming News Asia Pacific | East Asia | Business

China grants visa-free entry to GBA for package tour groups

The maximum permissible stay is 144 hours.
The maximum permissible stay is 144 hours.
10/04/23

Foreign nationals can visit visa-free for up to six days from Hong Kong or Macau.

Macau.- Mainland Chinese authorities have announced that eligible tour groups can visit the Greater Bay Area (GBA) from Hong Kong or Macau without a visa for up to six days. The GBA encompasses nine major cities: Guangzhou, Foshan, Zhaoqing, Shenzhen, Dongguan, Huizhou, Zhuhai, Zhongshan and Jiangmen.

The initiative is open to tour groups organised by registered travel agencies based in Hong Kong or Macau. The groups must comprise a minimum of two participants. Instead of undergoing a visa approval process, tourists can present their passports at border checkpoints, simplifying their entry into Guangdong and the GBA. Tourists must remain part of the group after crossing the border.

In this article:
Macau casinos

Latest Articles