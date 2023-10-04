China grants visa-free entry to GBA for package tour groups

Foreign nationals can visit visa-free for up to six days from Hong Kong or Macau.

Macau.- Mainland Chinese authorities have announced that eligible tour groups can visit the Greater Bay Area (GBA) from Hong Kong or Macau without a visa for up to six days. The GBA encompasses nine major cities: Guangzhou, Foshan, Zhaoqing, Shenzhen, Dongguan, Huizhou, Zhuhai, Zhongshan and Jiangmen.

The initiative is open to tour groups organised by registered travel agencies based in Hong Kong or Macau. The groups must comprise a minimum of two participants. Instead of undergoing a visa approval process, tourists can present their passports at border checkpoints, simplifying their entry into Guangdong and the GBA. Tourists must remain part of the group after crossing the border.