China expands individual visa programme

The programme has been expanded to eight more cities.

Macau.- China has expanded its individual travel scheme for trips to Macau and Hong Kong to include residents from eight more cities. Effective May 27, residents and holders of residence permits from Taiyuan, Hohhot, Harbin, Lhasa, Lanzhou, Xining, Yinchuan, and Urumqi will be eligible to apply for individual travel endorsements.

Obtainable at local public security organs or through smart endorsement equipment, the endorsements permit a maximum stay of seven days per visit in Macau or Hong Kong. It’s the second expansion of the scheme this year, following the addition of Qingdao and Xi’an in March.

Macau’s chief executive, Ho Iat Seng, thanked China’s central government for allowing eligible individuals from more mainland cities to travel to Hong Kong and Macau through the scheme. In a press release by the government information bureau, the chief executive said Macau would take advantage of the opportunity. He said the Macau government would collaborate with relevant industries to enhance tourism facilities.

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has announced that the city received nearly 9 million visitors during the first three months of the year. The figure was up by 80 per cent compared to the same period last year.