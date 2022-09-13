China: 9 arrested for illegal online gambling

Those arrested could face prison sentences from 18 months to five years.

Those arrested are accused of running an online gambling operation that grossed CNY197.8bn (US$28.6bn) in seven years.

China.- Police in Hunan have arrested nine people allegedly involved in an online gambling operation. According to authorities, the operation made CNY197.8bn (US$28.6bn) in the last seven years by offering illegal gambling to Chinese customers. Those arrested are also alleged to have previously managed a land-based casino in Mong La, Shan State, Myanmar.

Hunan province’s Qiyang People’s Court has charged the defendants for “setting up casinos”, recruiting players for online gambling, accepting bets and providing settlement services for online gambling.

The court heard the defendants facilitated online betting by mainland Chinese customers who were watching live online video streams of casino games, including baccarat, played at the casino in Myanmar.

Chinese media have reported that the online business is said to have attracted more than 253,000 users during its active period. The Chinese digital media outlet The Paper reported that those arrested could face prison sentences from 18 months to five years.

See also: Chinese Embassy in Thailand warns about cross-border gambling