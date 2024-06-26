Century to launch Dara Sakor VIP rooms by September

Century Entertainment will retain 100 per cent of the winnings from the operation of the VIP rooms.

Cambodia.- Century Entertainment International Holdings has announced plans to commence operations at two VIP rooms it has leased at a casino at LongBay Century Hotel in Dara Sakor, Koh Kong province, by September. The casino belongs to LongBay Entertainment.

With a gross floor area of approximately 650 square metres (6,997 sq feet), the rooms will host seven gaming tables. The company expressed cautious optimism regarding revenue contributions from the next half. It will retain 100 per cent of the winnings.

It had announced that one of its subsidiaries, Wisdom Ocean Group, had entered a three-year contract in May. It will pay a monthly rent of US$35,000 for the lease and will be responsible for the entire house losses alongside staff costs and taxes.