Cambodia: 467 illegal foreign workers arrested

The arrests were made at a complex in Sihanoukville amid a clampdown on unlicensed gambling.

Cambodia.- Police in Preah Sihanouk Police have arrested 467 illegal foreign workers in a crackdown on illegal online gambling, human trafficking, and prostitution in Sihanoukville. The operation took place between September 19 and 22.

Among those arrested, were 274 Chinese, 158 Vietnamese, 15 Malaysian, six Taiwanese, three Indonesian, four Indian, three Thai, one Bangladeshi, two Russian and one Myanmar citizen. They were in an eight-story building located in Village 3, Sangkat 1, Sihanoukville.

According to Khmer Times, the Sihanoukville Unity Command has closed the complex where the operation took place except for one restaurant located there. Cases related to illegal online gambling will be brought to court.

In addition, authorities will create an education contract for legal foreign works and those who have already been fined for immigration and been given a work permit.

A week ago, the Cambodian government urged authorities in each province to step up their measures to combat unlicensed gambling. Ros Phearun, secretary general of the Cambodian Gambling Management Committee of the Ministry of Economy and Finance, urged authorities to shut down illegal gambling in cafes and shops.

He noted that such operations were not licensed by the Cambodian Gambling Regulatory Committee ( CEC). He added that only 60 casinos have gaming licences but that 140 operate in the country, a figure that reflects the growth of illegal gambling.

Phearun added that the regulator is identifying different types of illegal games to make it easier for relevant ministries and local authorities to crack down on such businesses.

The Cambodian Foreign Ministry has rescued 15 Malaysian citizens who had been subjected to illegal work linked to gambling and fraudulent call centres. According to The Borneo Bulletin, the victims have arrived in Kuala Lumpur after being rescued from an illegal operation that was raided by police as part of a large-scale operation.