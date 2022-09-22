Cambodia: 12 arrested for illegal gambling

Police raided a venue in Phnom Penh.

Cambodia.- Police have arrested 12 people who were allegedly involved in illegal gambling in Phnom Penh. According to Khmer Times, those arrested were operating illegal gambling sites in Borey Chinatown, Khan Por Sen Chey. Police seized 12 motorcycles and 36 computers.

A week ago, Ros Phearun, secretary general of the Cambodian Gambling Management Committee of the Ministry of Economy and Finance, urged authorities to shut down illegal gambling in cafes and shops. He said such operations were not licensed by the Cambodian Gambling Regulatory Committee ( CEC).

Prime Minister Hun Sen also stated illegal gambling should be eradicated from the country and ordered local authorities to strengthen policies to crack down on the activities.