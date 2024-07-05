Bloomberry wins 3 awards at FinanceAsia’s Best Companies Poll 2024

The Asia’s Best Companies Poll is conducted annually by FinanceAsia.

Bloomberry was named Asia’s Best Consumer Services company.

The Philippines.- Bloomberry Resorts has won three awards in the 2024 FinanceAsia Best Companies Poll. The accolades were presented at a ceremony at the Ritz-Carlton in Hong Kong on June 27,

In the industry-specific categories, Bloomberry was named Asia’s Best Consumer Services company. Within the Philippine categories, it secured the gold medal for Best Investor Relations and a bronze medal for Best Managed Company.

The Investor Relations team at Bloomberry comprises executive vice president, chief financial officer, and treasurer Estella Tuason-Occeña, vice president for business development and corporate planning Fritz Lacap, executive director for investor relations Jonas R. Ramos, CFA, and senior manager for investor relations Robin-Jason S. Venturina.

In the 2023 FinanceAsia poll, Bloomberry was awarded the gold medal for Best Mid-Cap Company. Chairman and CEO Enrique K. Razon Jr. and EVP, CFO, and treasurer Estella Tuason-Occeña were honoured with the Bronze Best CEO and Silver Best CFO awards.

The Asia’s Best Companies Poll, conducted annually by FinanceAsia, a Hong Kong-based capital markets publication, evaluates the corporate behaviour and performance of Asian firms over the past year. The poll relies on nominations from investors and financial analysts across Asia.

