Bloomberry scoops four at 14th Asian Excellence Awards

The Philippines.- Bloomberry hasreceived four awards at the 14th Asian Excellence Awards in Hong Kong. It was named Best Investor Relations Company for the 6th consecutive year.

The Investor Relations team comprises executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer, Estella Tuason-Occeña, VP for business development and corporate planning, Fritz Lacap, executive director for investor relations, Jonas R. Ramos, CFA, and investor relations senior manager, Robin-Jason S. Venturina. Tuason-Occeña was also named Asia’s Best CFO for the 6th consecutive time while Ramos and Venturina received awards for Best Investor Relations Professional.

The company said: “These awards highlight Bloomberry’s commitment to provide investors the highest level of transparency and maintain sound corporate governance policies consistent with regional best practices.”

The 14th Asian Excellence Awards was attended by 245 senior executives from eight countries.

