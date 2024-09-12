Bloomberry to open new casino in Cavite in 2028

The company is in the process of completing land acquisition in Paniman, Ternate.

The Philippines.- Bloomberry has issued a filing confirming plans to open a new casino in the Philippines by 2028. The Solaire Puerto Azul will be Bloomberry’s third integrated resort (IR) in the country after the recently opened Solaire Resort North, in Quezon City, and the Solaire in Parañaque.

The company said it is in the process of acquiring land in Paniman, Ternate, Cavite, and developing a masterplan for the project. There is little information on the development.

The possibility of a third Bloomberry IR was previously revealed by Alejandro Tengco, chairman and CEO of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR). Guring his speech at the Inside Asian Gaming Summit, Tengco said at least six integrated resorts would emerge over the term of President Marcos’ administration.

“By 2025, one will be launched in the Entertainment City area, as well as other potential projects in Cebu and Boracay by 2026,” Tengco said adding that Clark, the economic zone in Central Luzon, is “also on the radar for a new integrated resort in 2027, followed by another Solaire property resort sometime at the end of 2028”.

Bloomberry Resorts posts net income of US$23.4m for Q2

Bloomberry reported a net income of PHP1.3bn (US$23.4m) for the second quarter of the year, down 61 per cent year-on-year and down from the PHP2.6bn (US$45m) reported for the first quarter of the year.

Gross gaming revenue (GGR) was PHP14.5bn (US$261m), down 4 per cent year-on-year. Consolidated earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was PHP3.6bn (US$64.8m), down 33 per cent when compared to the second quarter of 2023.

Non-gaming revenue was PHP2.4bn (US$43.2m), representing an increase of 19 per cent sequentially. Net revenue was PHP12.3bn (US$221.4m), down 3 per cent quarter-on-quarter.