Bloomberry denies Thai expansion plans

Bloomberry Resorts has denied reports.

The Philippines.- Casino operator Bloomberry has stressed it has no plans to expand into the Thai market at this time. The announcement was made after an article in Bilyonaryo Business News suggested that chairman and chief executive, Enrique Razon Junior might be interested in establishing a resort casino in Thailand.

Bloomberry Resorts said the article was purely speculative and stated: “There have been reports that Thailand is contemplating a gaming law but we have no idea what form it will be.”

The company added: “It is of market interest. But to say that: ‘BLOOM confirms that it has plans to expand in Thailand’ is a part of the writer’s speculation. There is no such plan.”

In March, Thai lawmakers supported a study recommending the establishment of casinos within large entertainment complexes. The country’s Ministry of Finance is currently examining the feasibility of legalising casino resorts.

Solaire North IR opens in Quezon City

Bloomberry Resorts has recently inaugurated its second Philippine property, Solaire Resort North, in Quezon City. The US$1bn development features 526 rooms and suites. The casino has 2,669 electronic gaming machines and 163 tables across four levels.

In April, Razon Junior said he expected the IR to achieve full operational capacity within two years following its opening.

See also: Bloomberry Resorts posts net income of US$45m for Q1