BETER is exhibiting at SiGMA Asia 2023

Cutting-edge betting content and data provider to showcase a full portfolio of products and solutions at the upcoming expo.

Press release.- BETER is getting ready to touch down in Manila, Philippines, for the hotly-anticipated SiGMA Asia where it will showcase its entire suite of products and solutions.

SiGMA Asia runs from 19 to 22 July 2023 and brings operators, suppliers and other stakeholders together for three days of networking, product showcasing and socialising.

BETER has taken a stand at the popular expo, number G01-1, where it will demonstrate its comprehensive betting product portfolio across BETER Esports, BETER Sports and BETER Live.

The event will culminate with the Asia Awards ceremony, for which BETER has been shortlisted in two categories: Live Casino of the Year and E-sport Provider of the Year.

BETER Live has a wide portfolio of classic casino games and the concept of Gravity games with multipliers. All of them are developed with an entertainment-first approach, allowing operators to deliver an authentic and engaging experience to their players powered by the most advanced technologies in the market.

BETER Sports arranges Setka Cup table tennis tournaments and basketball tournaments under BSKT Cup brand across 9,000+ events per month. Sports team also provides national table tennis championships with live streaming, live data and odds.

BETER Esports provides more than 33,000 events each month within its proprietary ESportsBattle brand, including such disciplines as efootball, ebasketball, ehockey, CS:GO and Dota 2. Esports team covers more than 450 global tournaments, offering both in-play and pre-match content driven by comprehensive and reliable data.

BETER provides all its tournaments with 24/7 live streaming, live data and odds.

Gal Ehrlich, CEO of BETER, said: “We can’t wait to touch down at SiGMA Asia and for delegates to be able to experience the thrills, excitement and entertainment that our products provide.

“BETER is not only focused on innovation and pushing boundaries – which we do – but also on ensuring that the quality of our products set the standard for others to follow.

“Participants at SiGMA Asia can experience this for themselves when they drop by stand GO1-1 and chat with a member of the team.”