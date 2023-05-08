Anna Vikmane: “BETER Live is currently on the right track”

BETER Live’s director, Anna Vikmane, talks about the company’s plans, the expansion of its collection of Asian games, and its focus on developing its Gravity brand.

Exclusive interview.- Live casino provider BETER Live continues to go from strength to strength with the introduction of several new studios in Romania. We spoke with BETER Live’s director, Anna Vikmane, about the company’s future plans and the expansion of its collection of Asian games.

Recently, BETER Live announced the opening of two new studios in Romania, the “European” and “Indian” themed studios. This is a significant step forward for BETER Live, wouldn’t you say?

The opening of these new studios in Romania is a very important step for BETER Live as a company. These studios represent an incredible opportunity for us to promote our products to an even wider international audience and offer our partners even more top-quality content. When developing these studios, especially the Indian one, we designed the layouts very carefully to reflect the culture of the particular region and to make sure that gamers are treated to an unforgettable experience every time they play.

What games will be played in the Indian studio and do you plan to expand your collection of Asian games further?

Currently, the Indian studio features Bet On Teen Patti, and Andar Bahar will soon be available as well. But this is just the beginning, as we know there is high demand for Eastern-themed games among our clients and plenty of interest among their players.

Overall, the opening of our Indian studio is the next logical step in the company’s trajectory to target fans of Asian games. Last year, we presented the Asian studio with its eye-catching design, worked on by our amazing team of professionals. We also launched games such as Baccarat, Sic Bo, as well as Andar Bahar and Bet On Teen Patti, which I’ve already mentioned.

When it comes to future expansion, we also have another game currently in the works: Dragon Tiger.

It sounds like BETER Live wants to make its Asian collection its main asset. But the company is also staking a lot on its Gravity brand, is that right?

Yes, BETER Live is heavily focused on developing its Gravity brand, which represents a new direction for the company. Currently, the brand features two products: Gravity Blackjack and Gravity Roulette. Both games feature multiplayer modes that add extra excitement to each and every round. What’s more, the uniqueness of Gravity Blackjack lies in the fact that while similar games in the market let you add multipliers to your main bets, we let you add them to your side bets, too. In Gravity Roulette, our first gaming show, we offer a truly out-of-this-world experience with jaw-dropping animations and multipliers that can boost your winnings by up to x1,000.

In the next quarter, you will be able to see our next addition to the Gravity brand.

However, this absolutely does not mean that BETER Live will stop developing its Asian collection, as these are two directions that we can successfully move in simultaneously.

What else can we expect from BETER Live in the near future?

In addition to everything I’ve mentioned, we are firmly focused on our dedicated studios and building tailor-made games for our partners. We already have plenty of experience in this area and have received a lot of positive feedback from our partners. The next step is to scale our operation up. We can already offer our partners customized games based on their specifications, or develop dedicated tables and studios that feature designs based on our partners’ main brand colour palettes, display their logos in the studio, alter the UI colours for each game, and even adapt the uniform of our charming game presenters upon request.

To sum up, then, I believe that BETER Live is currently on the right track, and I am deeply grateful to the entire team for their exemplary work to make this possible. Thanks to each and every BETER Live employee, we have been able to achieve staggering success and proven ourselves as a serious player in the iGaming industry, but there’s always more we can do and directions we can move in.