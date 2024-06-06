BetConstruct wins “Digital Sports Betting Supplier” at GGA 2024

The Global Gaming Awards Asia-Pacific were held in The Philippines.

BetConstruct was awarded at the Global Gaming Awards Asia-Pacific held in Manila, Philippines.

Press release.- BetConstruct has been named “Digital Sports Betting Supplier of the Year” at the Global Gaming Awards Asia-Pacific 2024, emphasising the company’s commitment to innovation and excellence in the sports betting market.

With its advanced Sportsbook solution, BetConstruct empowers operators with the freedom and flexibility necessary to tailor their offerings. Featuring high-quality software and advanced technology, the platform provides an engaging experience for players and meets the exacting standards of its partners.

It includes over 140,000 pre-match events and 70,000 live matches monthly, supported by detailed statistics from more than 3,000 leagues and 21 sports tournaments.

Moreover, the key features of this solution include multi-language and multi-currency capabilities, omnichannel access across various platforms, comprehensive risk management tools, and mobile compatibility for both iOS and Android.

The platform also supports advanced betting tools and exclusive in-house content, enhancing the betting experience with innovative options such as sportsbook tournaments and jackpots.

The company said: “This recognition from the Global Gaming Awards Asia-Pacific is a testament to BetConstruct’s ongoing efforts to advance the sports betting industry, setting new benchmarks for innovation and operational excellence.”