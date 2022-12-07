Jade Entertainment and BetConstruct launch Jade Sportsbet in the Philippines

This innovative platform was developed by the leading igaming and betting software developer BetConstruct.

Press release.- Jade Entertainment and Gaming Technologies Inc., a fast-growing gaming service provider in the Philippines and runner-up in the Global Gaming Awards Asian Service Provider of the Year, launches its all-new sportsbook offering for retail and Remote Gaming – jadesportsbet.com – in time for the new season of the NBA and the FIFA World Cup.

As a leading provider of sportsbooks, BetConstruct is the most reliable partner for start-ups and already experienced companies in the industry. High-quality service, fast solutions for every task, flexibility, and competitive prices.

Due to this, the team of partners of the company is increased by expanding the geographical boundaries, this time reaching the Philippines․

Furthermore, the company provides transparent access to innovative tools and unique end-to-end services, offering its partners an unparalleled opportunity to succeed.

Given the anticipation and appetite of sports enthusiasts in the Philippines, Jade Entertainment is excited to announce that the wait is finally over. Jade SportsBet is here. This innovative platform was developed by the leading igaming and betting software developer BetConstruct.

The goal of this partnership between the two companies is to provide the fastest, most efficient, and most enjoyable gaming experience for players on all devices.

“We are thrilled to bring you the all-new Jade Sportsbook, which carries the largest and the most diversified collection of sports betting offers. We are excited about the New platform that our patrons will surely enjoy,” said Jade’s Chief Executive Officer & Founder, Mr. Joe Pisano.

Mr. Pisano added, “We are delighted to be working with the ‘Platform Provider of the Year’ BetConstruct, who developed our innovative platform and is fully committed to creating the best gaming experience.”

“We are glad that the number of companies using our services is increasing, and the geographical boundaries are expanding, reaching the Philippines. Having a partner in that country using our platform with clear expectations to drive and grow the business is gratifying for us”, said Business Development Executive at BetConstruct Levon Ayvazyan.

Players can now continue to enjoy placing bets on their favourites remotely via mobile devices or through retail kiosks by visiting the nearest Jade SportsBet outlet. Locals now have convenient access to both pre and in-play matches with well-curated odds selections, huge bonuses, and competitive markets in basketball, tennis, soccer, golf, boxing, and many more.

How to Create an Account with Jade SportsBet?

Jade SportsBet is a PAGCOR-licensed and regulated sportsbook in the Philippines. To create an account, simply go to jadesportsbet.com and click the Sign-Up button. Complete the registration process and verify your account to add funds and start playing. You’ll be able to bet from the comforts of your own home!

Follow Jade SportsBet social media accounts to get the latest updates on your favourite players, upcoming leagues, and exciting promotions.