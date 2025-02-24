Belle Corp approves declaration of cash dividends

The cash dividend amounts to PHP0.06 (US$0.001) per share.

The Philippines.- Belle Corp. has announced through a company filing that its board has approved the declaration of cash dividends amounting to PHP0.06 (US$0.001) per share.

The dividend will be paid to shareholders on record on March 7. The payment is expected to be made on March 21. Belle expects the total payment to amount to PHP582m.

Armin Raquel Santos, Belle President and chief executive officer, said: “In 2024, the Belle Group remained profitable due to the resilience of our businesses, strategic focus and healthy balance sheet. Relying on our tried and tested business models, we worked with our management teams, employees and business partners to provide the finer things in life to our loyal patrons and customers.”

For the full year 2024, Belle Corp. posted consolidated revenues of PHP5.8m, up 5 per cent from PHP5.6m posted in 2023. The company also recorded a consolidated recurring net income of PHP2.4m, up 7 per cent year-on-year. Meanwhile, its consolidated net income was steady at PHP2.4m, a slight increase versus PHP2.4m in 2023.

Last July, Premium Leisure (PLC), the parent company Belle Corp., applied for a gaming licence from government regulators to develop an integrated resort in Clark. The complex would feature a convention centre and a hotel.

Belle Corp also has a stake in City of Dreams Manila, which it operates alongside Melco Resorts & Entertainment.