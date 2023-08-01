Barcelona confirmed as the host city for ICE and iGB Affiliate from 2025

In addition, Clarion Gaming also announced the re-location of their iGB L!VE event from Amsterdam to London in 2025.

Press release.- Following an extensive and detailed six-month competitive bid process involving Barcelona, London, Madrid and Paris, Clarion Gaming has announced that from 2025, Barcelona will be the host city partner for ICE and iGB Affiliate.

The initial five-year contract covers the period 2025-2029 (inclusive). The first editions of ICE and iGB Affiliate to be held at the 240,000 sqm capacity Fira de Barcelona will run on 20-22 January 2025.

The decision was endorsed by the ICE Advisory Board comprising a cross-section of major international brands active in both online and land-based gaming.

The selection process, which included an evaluation of more than 30 variables, venue visits, city presentations and detailed negotiations, was conducted by an independent international agency with vast experience in the events and location search space.

The process considered all aspects of attending, exhibiting at and organising the two events in addition to longer-term strategic factors impacting the development of ICE and iGB Affiliate.

Announcing the decision Alex Pratt, managing director at Clarion Gaming, stated: “I would like to open by recording my thanks to our panel of global industry stakeholders, who represented all of the key gaming sectors and geographies represented at ICE, for their insight and contributions to the selection process; to the four shortlisted cities for what were highly professional and impressive bids; and to our independent agency for creating and overseeing every detail throughout each stage of the process.

“This was a complex, customer-led undertaking. The process enabled us to identify the city that our customers believe is best equipped to be our strategic partner for the future and is able to host two world-class events which meet the needs of businesses of all sizes and locations across every part of the gaming and ICE Community.

“The successful bid by Barcelona was notable for the scale of its world-class facilities, outstanding hospitality infrastructure, logistics, ROI for our customers and ability to scale. By forging a progressive partnership comprising the international industry, Fira de Barcelona and public and private stakeholders in Barcelona, Catalonia and Spain we have a huge opportunity to create an important legacy for the future.”

In addition, as part of this detailed review, Clarion Gaming also announced the re-location of their iGB L!VE event from Amsterdam to London in 2025.

“On behalf of Clarion Events, I would also like to thank the team at ExCeL London for their support over the past 12 years. ExCeL London provided an environment in which both ICE and iGB Affiliate were able to develop, meet the business needs of their stakeholders and grow in status as two of the most important live events in their respective sectors.

“We remain committed to ExCeL London as a great destination and are looking forward to bringing iGB L!VE to London in July 2025 to continue this legacy and provide the perfect backdrop for this fast-growing event’s future in key gaming territory.

“Now this process is complete, our exclusive focus is on continuing the ICE and iGB Affiliate success stories in partnership with our international stakeholders and to deliver an amazing experience in London in 2024.”

ICE and iGB Affiliate will be the only major events taking place in Barcelona over the January dateline thereby helping to create an exclusive venue and city experience for exhibitors and attendees alike. Clarion Gaming has reserved a total of 40,000 hotel nights during ICE week 2025.

Clarion Gaming will be keeping all stakeholders updated with a series of monthly communications commencing September 2023.