Australian man investigated over cockfighting equipment

Cockfighting, as well as possessing any fighting equipment, is illegal in Australia.

Australia.- A man is under investigation for allegedly importing illegal cockfighting equipment. The Australian Border Force (ABF) found the alleged contraband during a routine X-ray screening of international mail in Melbourne.

The ABF alerted the Major Investigations Team of the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) Victoria, which launched an investigation. They executed a warrant at a property in the Whitehorse City Council region, and seized the package and related items.

In addition to the confiscated equipment, inspectors seized two roosters, which are now under the care of the RSPCA. The possession or use of animal fighting implements is an offence under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Regulations (POCTAR) 2019. This includes items such as cockfighting rings and substances used to enhance rooster fighting performance.

Inspector Lisa Calleja, the team leader of the RSPCA Major Investigations team, stated: “RSPCA Victoria is committed to stamping out illegal animal fighting in our state, and this investigation wouldn’t have been possible without ABF’s assistance.

“Cockfighting is illegal and cruel, and the roosters used in this blood sport suffer horrific injuries and death. Sadly, this latest investigation shows these barbaric activities are still occurring.

“RSPCA Victoria’s Major Investigation Team is committed to investigating and ending illegal animal fighting in the state. Serious penalties apply for persons found guilty of being involved in these brutal blood sports.”

Superintendent Felicity Wicks of the ABF said: “We are highly trained and capable when it comes to making detections at the border. Our officers take immense pride in protecting all members of the Australian community, including beloved pets and animals.”

Offences related to animal cruelty and involvement in blood-sport activities carry serious penalties under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1986, including fines of up to AU$92,460 or imprisonment for two years.