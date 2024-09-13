Australian Alliance for Gambling Reform chief advocate denies favouring a ban

Albanese said that many advocates against gambling ads actually sought to ban gambling.

Tim Costello has asked for an urgent meeting with prime minister Anthony Albanese.

Australia.- Reverend Tim Costello, chief advocate of the Alliance for Gambling Reform, has called for a meeting with Anthony Albanese after the Australian prime minister said those campaigning against gambling advertising wanted to ban the activity completely. Costello denied the suggestion.

Costello stated: “I have never been advocating for a ban on gambling, I believe people should have the option to gamble, but we do not need to be bombarded with literally a million plus ads every year imploring us to gamble.

“If the prime minister implements only a partial ban on gambling ads he is siding with rich bookmakers rather than protecting our children from gambling harm. Mr Albanese should also take the time to meet with people who have been harmed by gambling.”

The House of Representatives Standing Committee on Social Policy and Legal Affairs led by Labor MP Peta Murphy has recommended a total ban on gambling ads, a call that has been echoed in an open letter signed by prominent Australians. Anthony Albanese has said the government has not yet made a decision.

See also: Think tank proposes 2% levy on Australian gambling revenue

Study finds Australia still has highest gambling losses in the world

A new report by the Grattan Institute has concluded Australia has the highest gambling losses in the world. Entitled A better bet: How Australia should prevent gambling harm, the report finds that the average Australian adult loses AU$1,635 (US$1,099.5) a year. That compares to US$543.65 in the US and US$392.10 in New Zealand.

The report focuses on gambling machines and betting, which account for three-quarters of gambling losses. About 1.2 million Australians use machines and 1.6 million place a bet in a typical month. The report recommends banning all gambling advertising and inducements and reducing the number of machines over time.