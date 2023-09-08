Australia: study warns of gambling harm risks from skill-based games

The study was led by researchers at Central Queensland University.

Australia.- A new study led by researchers at Central Queensland University and commissioned by Gambling Research Australia has revealed that SGMs may increase gambling harm and encourage repeated play among people who are already experiencing a gambling problem.

The study titled Skill-based Gambling in Australia found that people who already play electronic gaming machines are most likely to be attracted to SGMs, which introduce an element of skill into the otherwise chance-based world of electronic gambling machines (EGMs). While EGMs solely rely on luck to determine outcomes, SGMs permit players to employ strategic thinking, physical dexterity or knowledge.

According to experts, despite offering a distinct form of entertainment, SGMs foster “heightened illusions of control over gambling outcomes.” This phenomenon could potentially exacerbate problem gambling and the risk of gambling harm, as people may believe they can influence the game’s results.

The study states: “It is essential to prioritise the protection of vulnerable populations and consider the potential risks to the community before introducing any new form of gambling that will increase gambling harm in the Australian community.”

See also: Victorian AFL Clubs make over US$25.9m from pokies in full-year 2023