Australia: ACMA orders blocks on 10 illegal offshore gambling websites

Some 481 gambling websites have been blocked since November 2019.

The ACMA has ordered Australian internet service providers to immediately block 10 illegal offshore gambling websites.

Australia.- The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has told Australian internet service providers (ISPs) to block 10 offshore gambling websites for operating in breach of the Interactive Gambling Act 2001.

The sites are Stay Casino, Bambet, Dazard Casino, Level Up Casino, Rocketplay Casino, Wild Tornado Casino, Cobra Casino, Cobra Bet, Casinority, Pokies Lab.

Some 481 illegal gambling websites have been blocked since the ACMA made its first blocking request in November 2019. ACMA says 160 illegal services have pulled out of the Australian market since it started enforcing illegal offshore gambling rules in 2017.

In March, the regulator had ordered the blocking of six offshore gambling websites. In November 2021, the ACMA ordered the blocking of two illegal offshore lottery websites for the first time.