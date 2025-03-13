Asia Gaming Awards 2025 shortlist announced

The award ceremony will be held on March 18 at the Grand Ballroom of the Shangri-La The Fort in Manila, Philippines

Press release.- The Asia Gaming Awards is back yet again on March 18 in Manila. With many exciting new shifts in the industry recently, this year celebrates both established excellence and the rising stars and disruptors that keep the industry fresh.

The shortlist is now available, so make sure to check out the impressive array of operators from land-based to online, suppliers, affiliates, sports betting, slots, virtuals, platforms, ETGs, cash handling and more!

This year will also have a special focus on the Regulatory segment and includes several special new categories to commemorate top movers and shakers in their space.

Many of last year’s winners are also back to fight for their top spot, including Bloomberry Resorts, Solaire, Newport World Resorts, Aristocrat, Light & Wonder and Everi.

But they’re facing fierce competition from an ever-larger pool of nominees!

Asia Gaming Brief, the organiser of the ASEAN Gaming Summit and the Asia Gaming Awards, has announced announce that the full list of nominees is now available for the following categories (and many more):

Gaming Operator

Gaming Property

Integrated Resort

Table Game Solution

Slot Solution

ETG Solution

Cash Handling Solution

Online Slot Game Solution

Online Sports Betting Solution

Affiliate Marketing Solution

Responsible Gaming Program

Sustainability Program

Compliance Solution

Cast your vote now! Voting ends on March 17th, 2025!

The organisers said: “Make sure to check out all the finalists of the Asia Gaming Awards 2025 and support your nominees at: asiagamingawards.com

“The award ceremony will be held on March 18 at the Grand Ballroom of the Shangri-La The Fort in Manila, Philippines, following the conclusion of the second day of the ASEAN Gaming Summit.”