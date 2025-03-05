Asia Gaming Awards 2025 nominations now open

The Asia Gaming Awards will take place on March 18, with public nominations now officially open until March 11.

Press release.- Asia Gaming Brief, the organiser of the ASEAN Gaming Summit, has announced the highly anticipated upcoming edition of its international gaming conference on March 17-19 at the Shangri-La the Fort in Manila, Philippines.

The Asia Gaming Awards return this year on March 18, with public nominations now officially open until March 11.

The event gathers together the top movers and shakers from across the gaming space at the Grand Ballroom of the Shangri-La the Fort, Manila to celebrate their contributions and successes across a wide range of areas.

This year, additional categories have been introduced, including the Regulatory Landmark, Reliability in Online Gaming, Compliance Solution, Casino Online Convergence, and Industry Choice awards.

The awards are divided into four main categories: Land-based, Online, Regulatory and Industry Voice, with multiple awards for each segment, honouring operators, regulators, suppliers, service providers and other stakeholders for their innovations.

The organisers said: “Nominations are now open—submit yours today at asiagamingawards.com. Visit the website for details on the nomination process, award categories, and judging criteria.”

The Asia Gaming Awards is hosted by Asia Gaming Brief and will be held concurrent with the ASEAN Gaming Summit, which runs from March 17 to 19 at the Shangri-La the Fort, Manila.