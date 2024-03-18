ASEAN Gaming Summit kicks off tomorrow

The 6th Annual Edition of the ASEAN Gaming Summit will take place from March 19th to 21st, 2024, this time back at the Shangri-La The Fort, BGC in Manila, Philippines.

Press release.- After months of building anticipation, Asia’s premier gaming event is kicking off on Tuesday, March 19th, with speakers, exhibitors and participants already flooding into the Philippine capital to meet at the Shangri-La the Fort.

The exhibition starts at 9 am, while on the conference side, Tuesday is kicked off by a special State of the Industry address by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) chairman and CEO, Alejandro H. Tengco, immediately followed by a Keynote Address by the President and Chief Operating Officer of Bloomberry Resorts Corp, Thomas Arasi.

But delegates will be glued to their seats, as the conference continues with a special Fireside Chat with Pronet Gaming CEO Alex Leese, who then joins a C-Level panel alongside Fast Track’s CEO and co-founder Simon Lidzén and Entain’s Asia Pacific Director Michael Charlton.

A deep dive into the gaming landscape in the Philippines, also on Tuesday, will count with the insights of Philippine Congressman Hon. Gus Tambunting, PAGCOR Board Member Gilbert Remulla and other top experts.

The excitement doesn’t end there, as the rest of the day is packed with incredible panels ranging from AI to cashless, omnichannel strategies, CRMs, AML and so much more – all topped off by networking drinks.

Day 2

Returning for the second day of the conference, participants get key insights from the Administrator and CEO of the continually growing Cagayan Economic Zone Authority, Katrina Ponce-Enrile, followed by a further dive into the online world.

Later, The CEO of the Grand Ho Tram Resort, Walter Power, sits down for a Fireside Chat, followed by a special panel which focuses on Asia’s hottest emerging and developing markets.

Non-gaming and tech will be key topics of discussion, while later a special top panel of operators in the Philippines point out the nation’s leading growth – including Newport World Resorts’ COO, Hagan Dagtas; PH Resorts’ COO Angel Sueiro and Dowinn Group Corporate COO, Lorraine Koo.

A packed day of panels will be capped off by another networking drinks session, followed by the Asia Gaming Awards, where this year’s key industry players will see who takes home the prize!

Where to go

The fun doesn’t stop: the Conference and Exhibition run for the first two days of the event, Tuesday and Wednesday, at the Bonifacio Halls on Level 4.

On Thursday, the action shifts to the Grand Ballroom on Level 3. The last morning of the event is reserved for the Workshops and a Networking Luncheon ahead of the delegates’ departure.

Wednesday evening’s Asia Gaming Awards 2024 will take place at the Grand Ballroom on Level 3.

The Closing Party follows the awards, at BSK Manila, just five minutes away from the Shangri-La Fort.

For the full program please visit: https://aseangaming.com/#asean2024agenda