Ambrose So Shu Fai steps down as CEO of SJM Holdings

Macau.- SJM Holdings announced yesterday (June 15) that Ambrose So Shu Fai has retired as chief executive officer and executive director and did not seek re-election at the company AGM. He has also ceased to be vice-chairman, chief executive officer and a member of the executive committee, Cotai project committee, nomination committee and remuneration committee of the board.

He has been appointed as an advisor of the company and continues to act as a director of SJM Resorts. The company said there were no disagreements with the board and that David Shum Hong Kuen has been appointed as authorised representative of the company.

So’s retirement marks the end of an era for SJM Holdings. His association with the company and its subsidiaries spans over two decades. He spent 16 years as executive director and CEO and five years as vice-chairman of SJM Holdings.

He led the company through many milestones, including the opening of Grand Lisboa in 2007, the expansion of its gaming operations in Macau Peninsula and Cotai and the development of Grand Lisboa Palace, which is expected to open in the second half of 2023.