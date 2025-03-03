Altenar delivers sportsbook solution to MerkurXtip in Czech market

The company’s product will replace the existing sportsbook on the operator’s merkurxtip.cz website.

Press release.- Altenar has agreed to provide its fully-managed sportsbook solution to Czech operator MerkurXtip. The Merkur brand, formerly known as the Gauselmann Group, was founded in 1957. Its Czech online brand, MerkurXtip CZ launched in 2022 and provides more than 600 slots and sports betting across a wide variety of sporting events.

Altenar’s sportsbook solution will replace the existing sportsbook product on the operator’s merkurxtip.cz website, providing a range of innovative features to elevate the betting experience for players, enhance retention rates and increase revenue.

The agreement strengthens Altenar’s position in the Czech market, where it secured its first deal in 2024. It has enjoyed successful ongoing partnerships with Kingsbet CZ and DATA.BET.

Sam Hill, sales director at Altenar, said: “The Merkur Group is a fantastic business with real heritage across the industry. To be trusted to take their brand forward in the Czech market is a testament to the quality of product and service that Altenar provides today across numerous regulated markets. We can’t wait to get started and look forward to the development of our partnership with the group.”

Stanislav Sopko, CEO of MerkurXtip CZ, commented: “This collaboration marks the start of a promising journey together. Through this partnership, we aim to provide MerkurXtip’s customers with exceptional sports betting products from Altenar and deliver the best-in-class gaming experience in the market. We will combine our strengths and expertise to create new opportunities, improve offerings, and drive forward innovation. Stay tuned for more updates as we embark on this exciting venture together. We look forward to achieving great things in the months and years ahead.”